Big bonanza for workers! Govt announces affordable pension for unorganised sector — check details

The government has less than halved the contribution for an unorganised sector worker earning less than Rs15,000 a month to enter into a pension scheme. Under the new Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM), she will make a monthly contribution of just Rs55. This is more affordable than the Rs126/month premium that an 18-year old pays under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for an assured monthly pension of Rs3,000 upon completion of 60 years.

Similarly, those who join PMSYM at the age of 29 will pay a monthly premium of Rs100 for a fixed pension of Rs3,000/month at the age of 60. This compares with Rs318 a month for the same amount of monthly pension under APY. Like in the APY, which was rolled out in 2015, the government will make a matching contribution in the PMSYM scheme. Finance minister Piyush Goyal expects at least 10 crore unorganised workers like rickshaw pullers, rag pickers and others to avail the benefits under the new scheme within five years of implementation starting 2019-20. The FM has set aside Rs500 crore for the scheme, promising to provide more. Goyal acknowledged their contribution to the economy saying, “Half of India’s GDP comes from the sweat and toil of 42 crore workers.”

Ashok Varma, partner and leader, social sector, PwC, said that at a minimum premium contribution of Rs55 per month, the budget of Rs500 crore would only meet the requirement for around 76 lakh workers.

Of India’s around 50 crore workforce, 84% belongs to the unorganised sector and do not have any kind of social security. Analysts said the new and more affordable pension scheme could be a runaway success if it is implemented better. Though there has been no word from the government, it is assumed that the scheme would be managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Under the APY, a subscriber receives a fixed minimum pension of Rs1,000-5,000 a month, depending on her contribution, based on the age of joining. The minimum age to join is 18 years and maximum is 40.