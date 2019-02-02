Attempt to fix NPA in one shot a serious blunder

The government owes a huge amount of money to FCI, which looks like a potential NPA.

Three issues stand out: farmers’ distress, terrible shape of MSMEs and the stress in the financial sector. Closely linked to these three is the critical issue of job creation.

For a long time up to 2014, high farm inflation was a concern. Post 2014, it started dropping (from 11.3% in 2013-14, retail food inflation eased to 6.4% in 2014-15) and now it has entered negative zone. While the NDA has taken credit for reversing the UPA’s high farm inflation, it has not been able to stabilise price pressure at reasonable levels. Given the elevated cost of production, food/farm inflation of 5-6% is required, else farmers will lose.

The government tried to remedy this by raising MSPs last year. Mere MSP announcement doesn’t mean much unless it’s backed by substantive procurement. The government owes a huge amount of money to FCI, which looks like a potential NPA. I have a sense that non-payment/irregular payment of dues by the government stunted FCI’s ability to procure. A scenario of high MSPs and low procurement can be more damaging than that of low MSPs and high procurement.

The other contributing factor to farm distress was demonetisation. The government’s procurement is limited to 8% of farm economy. The remaining 92% is done by traders, cooperatives and so on. What the note ban did was squeeze liquidity. If traders/cooperatives don’t have enough cash (especially after harvest), they won’t buy crops and market prices will tend to crash. Even now, the government is concerned about its own procurement without thinking of bolstering the marketing ecosystem to let private trade function efficiently.

The distress in MSME sector is almost entirely caused by demonetisation. Since their operation models were primarily cash-driven, a large number of MSMEs defaulted on bank loans. A huge set of entrepreneurs were killed because once their accounts got classified as NPAs, they couldn’t get loans again. While cash is back, for the MSME sector to limp back to normalcy, fresh investments by new entrepreneurs is required. This takes time.

On top of this, while the government deserves credit for GST roll-out, initially the input tax credit wasn’t passed on quickly and refunds were stuck. This blocked a sizeable chunk of the working capital of a large number of SMEs, if not the micro ones that are below GST threshold. Since the government didn’t intervene fast, small manufacturers had little choice but to either scale back production or borrow from informal-sector lenders at a high cost.

In the financial sector, the lending spree started around 2002 and a lot of evergreening of loans took place. When the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan forced an asset quality review (in late 2015), all these skeletons came out. What happened next was that bad assets, accumulated over a decade, were sought to be brought on the books in, say, two years. If these bad loans had been identified earlier, gross NPAs would have risen to a maximum of 5-6%. But since banks had to recognise them in a short period, gross NPAs spiked (from 3.8% in FY14 to 11.2% by FY18). This attempt to fix the mess in one shot was one of the most serious errors of macroeconomic management. The fault lies mainly with RBI because it should have gauged the enormity of the crisis early.

This government has done a lot of important things. But one area of concern has been that too many schemes were launched within too short a period, with little or no preparation in many cases. Not much thought was given to gauge the system’s ability to cope with the swiftness of changes. So while the objectives were extremely desirable, the design of the intervention lacked the punch. Another issue was the lack of desired clarity on the role that the government and RBI must play while managing the economy. These two were the biggest weaknesses of this government.

-The author is former chairman, National Statistical Commission