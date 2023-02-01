“Aritificial Intelligence in India work for India,” says Nirmala Sitharam

For the effective galvanisation of artificial intelligence, 100 lakh for the development of 5G. Smart classroom, healthcare application tech and innovation for high employment innovation. For innovation and research academia, a data governance policy has been passed.
Find LIVE updates from Union Budget 2023 here:
Anonymised data, Know Your Customer (KYC) process, fully animable to #digitalsystem#feblockchain #budget2023 #unionbudget2024 #finmin #nirmalasitharaman pic.twitter.com/hi2wK2Y6Uj— Financial Express Blockchain (@FE_DigitalAsset) February 1, 2023
Anonymised data, Know Your Customer (KYC) process, fully animable to a digital system. One-stop solution on updating identity for digilocker as Aadhar card.
Fintech services Aadhar PM Yojana UPI – scope of documents digilocker will be expanding, digilocker set up by MSMe.
#digitaltransaction reached 76% and 91% in value, for digital public infrastructure will continue for 2023 and 2024.#publicinfrastructure #feblockchain #unionbudget2024 #nirmalasitharaman pic.twitter.com/ktMckvERrN— Financial Express Blockchain (@FE_DigitalAsset) February 1, 2023
For the digital continuity solution, a data embassy is placed. The banking regulation act and RBI act are being proposed to improve bank governance.
Digital transactions reached 76% and 91% in value, for digital public infrastructure will continue for 2023 and 2024.
For the effective galvanisation of artificial intelligence. 100 lakh crore for the development of 5G. Smart classroom, healthcare application tech, and innovation for high impolyment innovation. For innovation and research academia, a data governance policy is launched.
Anonymised data, Know Your Customer (KYC) process, fully animable to a digital system. One-stop
solution on updating identity for digi locker as aadhar card.
Fintech services Aadhar PM Yojana UPI – scope of documents digilocker will be expanding, digilocker set up by MSMe. as aadhar card.