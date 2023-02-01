“Aritificial Intelligence in India work for India,” says Nirmala Sitharam

scorecardresearch
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Go to Live Updates

For the effective galvanisation of artificial intelligence, 100 lakh for the development of 5G. Smart classroom, healthcare application tech and innovation for high employment innovation. For innovation and research academia, a data governance policy has been passed.

Live Updates

Find LIVE updates from Union Budget 2023 here:

12:04 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
12:03 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Sitharaman on Digital Payment system

For the digital continuity solution, a data embassy is placed. The banking regulation act and RBI act are being proposed to improve bank governance.

Digital transactions reached 76% and 91% in value, for digital public infrastructure will continue for 2023 and 2024.

12:00 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Sitharaman on AI

For the effective galvanisation of artificial intelligence. 100 lakh crore for the development of 5G. Smart classroom, healthcare application tech, and innovation for high impolyment innovation. For innovation and research academia, a data governance policy is launched.

11:58 (IST) 1 Feb 2023

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:55 IST