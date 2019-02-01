Share Market Live Budget 2019: Sensex up 180 points ahead of Budget 2019; Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel rally

Union Budget 2019 Stock Market Live Updates: After opening higher, the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty –extended gains in the morning trade, just hours ahead of the Interim Budget 2019. The 30-share Sensex is up 173 points at 36,429.95, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Jet Airways share price jumped by more than 12% to Rs 273, after reports that the firm has accepted Etihad’s bailout plan.
Meanwhile, the domestic bourses posted a robust rally on Thursday While the Sensex closed 665 points higher at 36,256.69, Nifty closed 1.68% higher at 10,830.95. Tata Motors, Axis Bank shares gained more than 4 per cent each to Rs 722.95, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Infosys shares gained more than 3.46 per cent to Rs 750.80, while Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are trading 2.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,252.80. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Shares of Debt-laden carrier Jet Airways surged in trade on Friday after media reports said that the firm has accepted Etihad's bailout plan. Jet Airways share price surged by more than 12.36% to hit the day's high at Rs 273. CNBC TV18 reported citing agencies that the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has agreed with most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier, including stepping down of Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board. The two airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) soon.
Asian shares ticked up to four-month highs on Friday on hopes the leaders from the United States and China could strike a trade deal and as the Federal Reserve appeared to have all but abandoned a plan to raise borrowing rates further. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent after a stellar 7.2 percent gain in January. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal as the top U.S. negotiator reported “substantial progress” in two days of high-level talks.
Also read: Global markets updates: Asian shares at 4-month high as hopes rise on Trump-Xi meet
The benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- opened higher on Friday, just hours ahead of the Interim Budget 2019. The 30-share Sensex is higher 80 points at 35,256.69, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Maruti Suzuki share price gained by more than 1% to Rs 6,700; Bharti Airtel share price gained by more than 2.7% to Rs 315.45, after stellar Q3 results. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
With interim Budget 2019 just a day away, expectations from stock market experts include DDT relief, income tax slabs adjustment and benefits for mutual fund investors under Section 54EE. Notably, experts point out that while there is a case for scrapping either the STT or the LTCG tax, any such move will come as a positive surprise. “So far as stock markets are concerned, the FM is expected to touch few things, and one among them is LTCG tax. LTCG tax on equities is certainly here to stay and I do not expect it to be abolished. However, the threshold limit might be increased,” Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst at Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services told Financial Express Online.
India’s telecom major Bharti Airtel reported a surprise profit of Rs 86 crore in the October-December quarter, helped by robust customer additions and expansion in mobile data volume. Bharti Airtel had reported a net profit of Rs 306 crore in the comparable quarter previous fiscal. A CNBC TV18 poll had earlier estimated the firm to report a net loss of Rs 930 crore. Revenues for Q3 came in at Rs 14,768 crore, declining by 2.3% on-year on an underlying basis. Consolidated mobile data traffic stood at 3,332 Bn MBs in the quarter has registered a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 183%. Digital TV revenue witnessed a growth of 7.1%. In constant currency (March 1, 2018) terms, Africa revenues grew by 11.2% on-year led by strong growth in data and Airtel money transaction value. Mobile data traffic has grown by 61% to 105 Bn MBs in the quarter as compared to 66 Bn MBs in the same quarter last year.
Also read: Bharti Airtel Q3 surprise: Net profit at Rs 86 crore; key figures in a nutshell
The streets are rife with the growing discontent among youth pertaining to education and employment scenario in the country. Unfortunately, quotas alone won’t help much. So, what do those who come from the education sector have to say about improving the education sector? Read along. Recently, a Haryana MP admitted that PhD holders and masters students are applying for peon and gardener jobs, and that is why they are considering 75 per cent reservation in private and government jobs alike, for people of Haryana. The minister said that they are following the footsteps of states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in reserving seats for the natives.
Read full story here: Budget 2019: Not just literacy, education and skilling should be priority, suggest experts
The streets are rife with the growing discontent among youth pertaining to education and employment scenario in the country. Unfortunately, quotas alone won’t help much. So, what do those who come from the education sector have to say about improving the education sector? Read along. Recently, a Haryana MP admitted that PhD holders and masters students are applying for peon and gardener jobs, and that is why they are considering 75 per cent reservation in private and government jobs alike, for people of Haryana. The minister said that they are following the footsteps of states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in reserving seats for the natives.
Also read: Budget 2019: Not just literacy, education and skilling should be priority, suggest experts
With just a day left for the Modi government’s pre-election budget, speculations are going around whether the Finance Minister would issue a full-fledged budget making some big-ticket announcements or simply follow the protocol of issuing interim budget. The budget scheduled to be presented on February 1, is being keenly awaited as it is expected that the government will put favourable measures in plate of the masses. During its tenure, the Modi government had witnessed evolving economy and resultant tax issues, therefore, it made continuous efforts to benefit different section of the society from corporates to individuals over the four years of its governance. Given the high expectations and limited fiscal space, meeting the plethora of expectations would be a really daunting task for the government. However, there remained certain issues that India Inc wishes the government would address in its interim budget.
Also read: Union Budget 2019 Expert Opinion: Five key expectations of India Inc from Budget 2019
With the Budget day nearing close amid speculations of populist announcements, the stock market is “expected to remain highly volatile” and will keep a close eye on decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government in their final few months before the country goes to polls. The pressure, built up since last August, with Nifty 50 struggling to sustain above the 11,000-mark, is expected to expand further due to the budget season and the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “Markets are expected to remain highly volatile in the near term on account of the Union Budget 2019,” Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities Ltd said in a note, adding that the broader range for Nifty 50 is expected to be around 10,400-11,000.
Also read: Budget 2019 is near; stock market expected to be volatile, here’s when you should buy