Share Market Live Budget 2019: Sensex up 180 points ahead of Budget 2019; Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel rally

Union Budget 2019 Stock Market Live Updates: After opening higher, the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty –extended gains in the morning trade, just hours ahead of the Interim Budget 2019. The 30-share Sensex is up 173 points at 36,429.95, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark. Jet Airways share price jumped by more than 12% to Rs 273, after reports that the firm has accepted Etihad’s bailout plan.

Meanwhile, the domestic bourses posted a robust rally on Thursday While the Sensex closed 665 points higher at 36,256.69, Nifty closed 1.68% higher at 10,830.95. Tata Motors, Axis Bank shares gained more than 4 per cent each to Rs 722.95, to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Infosys shares gained more than 3.46 per cent to Rs 750.80, while Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are trading 2.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,252.80. We bring to you LIVE updates.