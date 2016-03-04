​​ ​
  3. Rahul Gandhi is right in questioning ‘Fair and Lovely’ black money scheme

Rahul Gandhi is right in questioning ‘Fair and Lovely’ black money scheme

Budget 2016: Rahul Gandhi is right because the so called ‘one-time’ black money disclosure scheme announced in the Budget is simply an admission by the government that it is incapable of catching those who have stashed wealth illegally and don’t pay taxes.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2016 11:56 AM
Rahul Gandhi fair and lovely, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi speech parliament session, rahul gandhi speech parliament session, rahul gandhi parliament, rahul gandhi parliament speech 2016 Budget 2016: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, therefore, even though he is not right in taking an anti-government stance in everything, is right in questioning the black money disclosure scheme brought in the Budget. (PTI)

Budget 2016: Economic Survey pitches for curbing Rs 1 lakh crore subsidy to rich Budget 2016: Rahul Gandhi is right because the so called ‘one-time’ black money disclosure scheme announced in the Budget is simply an admission by the government that it is incapable of catching those who have stashed wealth illegally and don’t pay taxes.

You don’t need to ask a politician, whether it is prudent to offer a window to those who have accumulated wealth illegally to come clean — it is against the honest taxpayers and only tells those evading taxes that the government will come out with schemes time and again to make black money white so why fear the taxman.

So, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s compliance window for the domestic taxpayers (tax evaders) questions the very promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dealing with black money with a firm hand.

It was expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made it a big election plank (in 2014 Lok Sabha polls) will allow the government machinery a free hand to deal with black money hoarders; but, by giving his stamp of approval to the compliance window for domestic taxpayers after poor results in the scheme for foreign black money (only Rs 4,147 crore was disclosed) last year, he has only put a question mark on his own promise.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, therefore, even though he is not right in taking an anti-government stance in everything, is right in questioning the black money disclosure scheme brought in the Budget.

He has raised the question which would be there in the minds of every honest taxpayer by pointing out in the Lok Sabha: “The Finance Minister announced a fair and lovely scheme, saying it was Modiji’s scheme which would convert black money into white. In 2014, Modi had said I will finish black money… I will jail anybody who has black money. But under this scheme, nobody will go to jail, nobody will be arrested, nobody will be asked anything. Go to Arun Jaitleyji, pay tax and turn black money into white”.

The fact of the mater is that even the tone and the tenor of the announcement made in the Budget speech hardly suggests that the government is even capable of catching those accumulating black money.

“I propose a limited period Compliance Window for domestic taxpayers to declare undisclosed income or income represented in the form of any asset and clear up their past tax transgressions by paying tax at 30%, and surcharge at 7.5% and penalty at 7.5%, which is a total of 45% of the undisclosed income. There will be no scrutiny or enquiry regarding income declared in these declarations under the Income Tax Act or the Wealth Tax Act and the declarants will have immunity from prosecution. Immunity from Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 is also proposed subject to certain conditions,” FM Jaitley said.

Of course, to make it look like something that will serve the public interest, he said ‘the surcharge levied at 7.5% of undisclosed income will be called Krishi Kalyan surcharge to be used for agriculture and rural economy’.

The government, obviously, should have found a better way to garner resources for meeting the needs of the agriculture and rural areas than depending on the revenue collected through this Income Disclosure Scheme window, which will be open from June 1 to September 30, with an option to pay the amount due within two months of declaration.

Nobody will believe FM Jaitley’s another empty promise made after making this announcement, “Our Government is fully committed to removing black money from the economy. Having given one opportunity for evaded income to be declared once, we would then like to focus all our resources for bringing people with black money to books.”

No law can tackle black money till the time government has the political will to do it. Call it amnesty scheme or disclosure window, it just displays the government’s weak resolve to tackle the menace of black money.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Black MoneyNarendra ModiRahul GandhiUnion Budget 2016-17
  1. S
    S. Kumar
    Nov 9, 2016 at 7:05 am
    Where are you today Santosh Tiwari? You were praising Rahul hi (AKA Ullu Khan)'s observation about black money. Where will you and him hide your faces today? All of you now have no option but to declare your ill gotten money. Go do it right away!!!
    Reply
    1. K
      kiran
      Mar 4, 2016 at 8:39 am
      After claiming to get back money in swiss banks to the tune of billions of US$ and crediting each Indian bank account with Rs.15 lakhs, this is the final nail in the coffin. It is a open admission of failure of government, tax department and bureaucracy in tackling black money issue save when voluntarily people come forward. Going forward, when crude prices start rising, we will see many more flip-flops and that is when people will realize the true colours of achche din.
      Reply
      1. R
        Ravi
        Mar 4, 2016 at 11:00 pm
        If it's such a golden opportunity,as Rahul says, why not Rahul hi use the opportunity to convert his family's billions of dollars,,stacked in tax havens, as reported in Huffington post over couple of years back?
        Reply
        1. V
          vj
          Mar 5, 2016 at 2:03 am
          The present govt. is trying to do some thing good for the country. Previous govt with ministers like Raja, Chethambaram, Ashwinikumar etc, etc and congress leaders like Kalmadi etc were looting the country. If we can wait for 60 years we can wait for 5 more years and make a final judgement about Modi after that.
          Reply
          1. N
            nans
            Mar 5, 2016 at 11:36 am
            Pappu cant even speak properly.
            Reply
            1. N
              nans
              Mar 5, 2016 at 11:35 am
              Rahul baba better remain mum. Quattrocchi uncle's deeds still haunts your family.
              Reply
              1. Sam N
                Mar 4, 2016 at 2:47 pm
                PAPPU KE ACCHE DIN TOH MODI NE KABKE BAND KAR DIYE. NOW PAPPU DONT HAVE ANY WAYS TO MAKE MORE BLACK MONEY IN SWISS BANK. BECCHARA PAPPU IS DESPERATE TO COME BACK IN POWER.
                Reply
                1. satsangi
                  Mar 4, 2016 at 9:00 am
                  Another Paid Employee of NehruG clan. Rahul's statement is merely a filmi dialogue and nothing else. Corrupt Congress governments of the past have looted the wealth of the country and allowed all government bureaucrats as well lowest level employees to indulge in misappropriation of govt funds and scemes and in return purchased there loyalty. This scheme is the l sat chance to all of them. Everyone knows who is holding how much black money ...
                  Reply
                  1. V
                    Vikram
                    Mar 13, 2016 at 10:50 am
                    Pappu needs to take a long permanent vaction , he has no idea what he's talking about. The same applies to the author of this article.
                    Reply
                    1. N
                      NS
                      Mar 4, 2016 at 6:36 am
                      Do you remember VDIS? where were you, when PC implemented the same under " VDIS"?
                      Reply
                      1. Load More Comments

                      Go to Top