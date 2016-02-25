Budget 2016 Expectations: Balancing fiscal prudence and market expectations key for growth

Budget 2016 Expectations: Currency markets have its own share of expectations from the Union Budget 2016 – 2017. The budget expectations are palpable in the investment community as it can prove to be a big thrust to propel growth in the economic ecosystem. In case the expectations are not met, the markets could see a chain reaction that may cloud rupee with negative sentiments.

However on the other hand, positive and pro-growth budget will cheer the rupee and bring back the much needed foreign investment in India. In the current financial turmoil, due to slow down in China and its cascading effect on global markets, the finance minister Arun Jaitley’s second full year budget is being looked upon with a lot of expectations for initiating long term reforms. The industry wants a pro-growth budget and will closely eye the measures the Finance minister will take, for leading the Indian economy towards a higher growth trajectory.

How the Finance minister will maintain a balance between fiscal prudence and the market expectations will be the key for growth, and this time the opportunity is too big to be missed by the Finance Minister. As the budget day approaches, here are our expectations for currency markets from the Budget 2016– 2017.

By Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities Ltd.