Zypp Electric urges gig-workers to make the right choice in its latest campaign

Zypp Electric has launched its first-ever advertising campaign, Zypp chalao, paise aur pollution bachao. A satirical approach to drawing the difference between a delivery executive of ICE vehicles and the one that has partnered with Zypp, the campaign creates awareness amongst the executives to make Zypp Electric it’s choice of delivery partner to comparatively earn more money while also being environmentally conscious. The campaign has been conceptualised and directed by NEWJ and will run on social media and digital channels.

India’s e-commerce industry is growing at an exponential rate and to support the segment we need partners, gig-workers, who will act as a pillar of the growing industry, Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, said. “This is only possible if we as an industry start thinking in a gig-workers first approach and start flooring solutions that are equally beneficial for them. This is exactly what we are trying to address in our first-ever campaign that also commemorates our fifth foundation day, we are reiterating that Zypp Electric is a solution that enables the executives to earn more and upgrade to a more comfortable lifestyle because the upkeep of the vehicle is easier on the pockets, seamless and quick making us a contested partner of choice for both, the executives as well as the companies,” he added.

The video advertisement starts with the introduction of Sujay and Vijay, an ICE vehicle operator and a Zypp delivery executive respectively, and elaborates on the monthly monetary commitments that include fuel expenses that go up to Rs 300 per month, vehicular installments, and additional EMIs of ICE vehicles while comparing it with the Zypp delivery executive who has negligible investments and more earnings. The spot drives attention towards Zypp Electric becoming the solution and preferred logistics partner for the new-age gig-workers who can earn up to Rs 30,000 per month and parallelly help in reducing carbon emission.

Also Read: Elon Musk questions SEC for not investigating Twitter over spam data

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook