Zymrat launches its new #BackToDiscipline campaign

The ad film aims to motivate its followers to take an ‘active’ step towards leading a healthy lifestyle after two years of pandemic

D2C performance wear brand Zymrat has launched a new brand video to encourage its audience to get #BackToDiscipline in the new normal world. For Ankita Riva, co-founder and COO, Zymrat, the campaign is not just a brand campaign, it’s a true reflection of what everyone went through in India and across the globe. “But, it is now time to run, move, and eat healthy again. It is now time to get #BackToDiscipline,” she added.

The campaign showcases this thought process through a boxing champion who has been living an unhealthy and passive lifestyle during the pandemic. However, photos and memories of his past achievements as a boxer motivates him to get back to working out with Zymrat’s athleisure wear. Through the campaign, the brand brings into the limelight the importance of leading an active and healthy lifestyle in today’s time.

“As a performance wear brand, we felt the need for a rallying cry for all of us to get back to good habits, and the campaign is just that. We hope the video resonates with all fitness positives in the country and motivates them to get back to their best,” Ujjawal Asthana, co-founder and CEO, Zymrat, said.

According to the brand, the pandemic has affected everyone during the last two years. The work-from-home fatigue and the lack of workout has affected everyone’s health. With people stepping out and resuming normal routines, an active lifestyle is needed. “Being a performance wear brand, Zymrat understands the challenges everyone faced during the pandemic. The brand believes that the only way to move forward is to get #BackToDiscipline,” the company stated.

