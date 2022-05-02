Zupee rolls out new campaign ‘Saara India Khelega’

Zupee has launched its new campaign ‘Saara India Khelega’. Aimed at transforming the gaming culture in the country, the campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett. The campaign appeals to its viewers by showcasing the Zupee’s connect with its customer base. The newly launched ad campaign targets people across age-groups and calls upon the entire nation to enjoy the Zupee games. The campaign is live on television and digital media.

The gaming portfolio of the company is targeted at revitalising Indic, casual and board gaming culture and aims at promoting a culture of skill-based gaming, Dilsher Singh, founder and CEO, Zupee, said. “We have brought all our individual games under one app, Zupee. The campaign is an investment behind the brand Zupee. It aims at bringing joy to peoples’ lives through purposeful games that can simplify, engage, and entertain. We innovate to ensure our games provide an intersection between skill and entertainment, enabling our users to earn while they play,” he added.

For Gaurav Mehta, CMO, Zupee, the company’s USP lies in transforming the casual and board games everyone has played. “Our ad campaign draws upon that connect to promote skill-based gaming in the country, and also pushing the thought that gaming is inclusive. Our brand promise is to provide joy in an increasingly high stress environment that we all live in. This campaign showcases the very same promise of people coming together and celebrating the brand promise,” he stated.

Zupee is a game publisher specialising in online skill-based games and gamification for learning and skilling. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, the company is backed by marquee global investors such as Nepean Capital, WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Matrix Partners, Falcon Edge, Orios Ventures and Smile Group.

