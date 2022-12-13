Zupee names Maneesh Goel as CFO

Real-money gaming company Zupee has announced the appointment of Maneesh Goel as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). According to the company, Goel will lead its CFO function, help drive profitability with scale, strengthen controls and governance processes, and contribute to the brands’ ongoing growth journey. With this appointment, Zupee aims to benefit from his expertise in understanding organisational design, culture, scaling businesses, creating agile and efficient processes, and corporate governance, it claimed.

Zupee aims to build a strong entrepreneurial and founder mindset within our teams while emphasising on growth and scalability, Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder, Zupee, said. “We welcome Goel to our leadership team, as we look at accelerating the growth of the skill-based gaming industry,” he added.

Before his current appointment, Goel was the CFO of PayU where he was part of launching new business lines, integrating Citrus and Wibmo, and profitability with efficiencies and scale. His experience includes leadership positions in brands such as Den, Snapdeal TV Shop, Dell and Times Internet, among others. Moreover, he has been a member of the board of directors for several enterprises.

Also Read Bombay Shaving Company elevates Deepak Gupta has co-founder, COO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook