Zupee appoints Ashwani Rana as chief public policy officer

Skill-based mobile gaming platform Zupee has announced the appointment of Ashwani Rana as the chief public policy officer. Rana joins Zupee from Meta (Facebook) where he was director of public policy for more than six years. Before Meta he was with Bharti Airtel for more than a decade as their chief regulatory office (operations). He has worked closely with top trade organisations in the country and headed many committees there. Over the course of his career, Rana has led numerous policy initiatives at company and industry level. “With extensive experience of navigating a variety of regulatory challenges, he will be instrumental in steering Zupee through the evolving online gaming regulatory landscape,” Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and CEO, Zupee, said.

Ashwani Rana has nearly three decades of senior leadership experience and his work is widely acknowledged in the area of Internet and telecom policies and regulations. “This is an exciting time to be part of the online gaming industry that will have a transformational effect on the digital economy of India. I look forward to playing an active role in the growth of Zupee and working with the government and other stakeholders towards enabling policies for this sector,” Ashwini Rana, chief public policy officer, Zupee, stated.

Zupee recently completed a $102-million Series B funding round, with an extension of $30 million that was already raised. The round saw participation from marquee investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Orios Venture Partners. This takes the total funds raised by Zupee to $121 million at a $600 million valuation. Zupee has over 70 million downloads in India and the new capital raise will help it grow its reach significantly.

Founded by IIT Kanpur graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, Zupee, is one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based mobile gaming and knowledge platforms. The online gaming sector has witnessed a boom during the pandemic, growing at 40% CAGR with over 400 million users in the country. The industry is expected to have a market size of $5 billion in India by 2025, marking an increase of 113% from what it is now.

