Zupee appoints Ashish Chandra as general counsel

Strengthening its legal team, online skill-based gaming industry, Zupee has appointed Ashish Chandra as general counsel. In his new role, Ashish Chandra will be responsible for legal and compliance matters at Zupee. Chandra brings to the table his keen understanding of the Indian legal landscape with regards to digital technologies, Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and CEO, Zupee, said. “The online gaming industry is growing rapidly in India, and Zupee is proud to be a game changer in the space. Considering the dynamic road ahead, Ashish Chandra will play a crucial role in advising the company in all legal and compliance matters,” he added.

With over 20 years of experience in the Internet and tech industry, Chandra joins Zupee from Whatsapp for India, where he worked as the associate general counsel for its largest and one of the most important markets in the world. He was responsible for legal strategy and vetting for building e-commerce and fintech/payments business of WhatsApp and Facebook in India amongst other responsibilities. In his previous tenures, Ashish chandra has worked with various large Indian and US companies like Netflix, eBay, Reliance Jio and Snapdeal. Over the past 20 years, he has witnessed and contributed to the growth of Internet business and related regulations and jurisprudence in India.

Under the leadership of Malhi, Zupee is really taking great strides in shaping the Indian online gaming landscape, Ashish Chandra, General Counsel, Zupee, said. “The gaming industry is in its nascent phase at the moment and is in need of a progressive and uniform legal framework for growth and development of the domain. Having guided several Internet and technology companies in the past, I intend investing all my expertise in ensuring the organisation has a strong footing in legal & compliance matters. Zupee has already emerged as a leader in skill games and I hope to continue that journey forward by contributing towards the overall transformation of the sector with a sound legal framework and deepening the understanding about games of skill,” he stated.

