Zoop India partners with Haptik, launches WhatsApp food delivery for railway passengers

WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik) has partnered with Zoop, IRCTC partner for food delivery on trains to enable railway passengers with seamless food ordering and delivery on train journeys.

The new WhatsApp-based self-service food delivery platform allows passengers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback, and support. Travelers can simply use their PNR numbers to order food at selected restaurants at planned train stops.

“WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app by far and Haptik is at the forefront of WhatsApp commerce today. Our powerful Conversational Commerce solution enables brands such as Zoop India to use WhatsApp as a platform to drive orders and create delightful customer experience. Tens of millions of people travel on trains each day and Haptik, in partnership with Zoop, is helping passengers order their favorite meals and get delivery straight to their seats,” Swapan Rajdev, co-founder and CTO, Haptik, said.

The WhatsApp chatbot platform helps passengers overcome network connectivity issues and improve the accessibility of high-quality food on their train travels. Within weeks of launch, Haptik’s WhatsApp chatbot solution claims to have witnessed exponential growth in daily conversations and is set to scale higher.

“The problem of lack of access to quality food in trains is something we wanted to resolve. The WhatsApp chatbot solution, powered by Haptik, is one of the most sophisticated. It is an ideal self-service solution for all railway passengers. Zoop is transforming food delivery in trains, and with Haptik’s technological support, this partnership is set for success,” Puneet Sharma, founder, Zoopindia.com , said.

