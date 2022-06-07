Zoom appoints Greg Tomb as president

Zoom Video Communications has announced that Greg Tomb will join the company as president effective June 7, 2022. Tomb brings more than 20 years of experience and comes to Zoom from Google Cloud, where he was most recently vice president of sales, Google Workspace, SMB, Data and Analytics, Geo Enterprises, and Security Sales.

Reporting directly to Zoom founder and CEO Eric S Yuan, Tomb will oversee the company’s go-to-market strategy, revenue efforts, and office of the global CIO. Tomb will help shape Zoom’s next chapter as the company continues transforming into a multi-product platform that enables communication, hybrid work, and an expanding number of business workflows.

“Tomb is a highly-respected technology industry leader and has deep experience in helping to scale companies at critical junctures. His strategic thinking, can-do attitude, and value of care he brings to customers make him the perfect addition to our strong leadership team,” Yuan said.

Before Google, Greg was the president of sales and GTM for SAP’s cloud offerings, including Intelligent Spend, SuccessFactors, Customer Experience, Digital Supply Chain, Concur, as well as SAP Business Technology Platform. Prior to SAP, Greg served as CEO of Vivido Labs Inc. and has held management positions at Accenture Consulting and Comergent Technologies Inc. He is also on the board of directors of Pure Storage Corporation.

“I strongly believe that Zoom has an impressive foundation with its multi-product platform, and I look forward to the tremendous opportunities ahead to help businesses around the world address their communications and collaboration needs,” Tomb stated on the new role.

Read Also: Havas Worldwide India (Creative) appoints Arthi Basak as executive vice president and planning head, West

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook