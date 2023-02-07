Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as CEO

FoxyMoron, a digital agency owned by Zoo Media, has named Vivek Das as its CEO. He has over two decades of experience in building digital businesses under his belt. Das, in this new role, will be reporting to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, the founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

FoxyMoron provides integrated solutions to brands across content, media, data and technology.



“Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron” said Pratik Gupta, co-founder, Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

Prior to his current role, Das was the vice president of Mindshare. In his last role at Mindshare he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Working on the business and strategy front, he has worked for a host of clients including Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group and Apollo Tyres among others.

On his appointment, Vivek says, “I am thrilled to join Zoo Media & FoxyMoron at this inflection point in their journey. We’re structured to unlock exponential growth through digital transformation and the true integration of content, media, data & technology. FoxyMoron is integrated by design and we want to use this platform to elevate the impact on brands and their customers. I am excited to be leading a passionate, best in class team with high energy and the willingness to break the age-old advertising paradigm”.

