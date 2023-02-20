Zoo Media network acquires The Starter Labs

The Zoo Media network, an independent agency network, has announced its acquisition of the marketing agency, The Starter Labs. The network founded by Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj comprises the leading full-funnel digital agency FoxyMoron and 10 other agency brands specializing in boutique services ranging from video solutions to influencer marketing amongst others.

According to the company, the strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Zoo Media’s D2C capabilities amongst consumer brands in India and is also aligned with Zoo Media’s accelerated global growth strategy, set to be announced later this year.

Founded by Kartik Khanna and Rehan Dadachanji in 2016, The Starter Labs is a D2C marketing agency, which has grown to a team size of 60 and has worked with over 250 brands like Cosco, Bummer, Pahadi Local, Captain Zack, Book My Show, Cartoon Network, DSP Mutual Fund, and others,

The founders will continue to function as managing partners and their employees will operate from Zoo Media offices across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon.

Speaking on the acquisition Suveer Bajaj. Co-founder, Zoo Media said: “With Indian startups having raised 42 billion in 2021 across industries, this acquisition is an opportunity for us to leverage the consumer brand ecosystem and to partner with founders across industries at the early stage of their business life cycle. We are delighted to have great partners in The Starter Labs and welcome the entire team to Zoo.”

Rehan Dadachanji, Founder, The Starter Labs said, “Our mission at The Starter Labs is to be India’s number one D2C marketing company, and our acquisition by Zoo Media helps accelerate that by several years.”

His business partner Kartik Khanna, expanded on that, “Our philosophy has always been to work alongside brands as partners in order to impact brands’ bottom line through various stages of their life cycle. The acquisition gives us the ability to use Zoo Media Network’s big brand thinking for growth hungry brands in order to set them up for sustainable scalability.”

Also Read Broadband India Forum names Arun Sundararajan as chairperson

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook