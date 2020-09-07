Zoo Media launches DoyenOink Consulting

Zoo Media will offer services across business and product strategy; operational and process structure; revenue and sales strategy; growth strategy; and consumer outreach

Zoo Media, the network that owns the digital agency FoxyMoron along with other agencies, has announced the launch of DoyenOink Consulting — a transformation and management consulting firm which leverages data intelligence, technology interventions, inventive strategic thinking and impactful communication to drive systematic solutions for business challenges across the spectrum. The Consulting will offer services across business and product strategy; operational and process structure; revenue and sales strategy; growth strategy; and consumer outreach.

DoyenOink Consulting will be led by Priyal Sheth Kilachand, as director, who will be reporting into Suveer Bajaj, co-founder of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron. Kilachand began her journey with FoxyMoron in 2010, in the business development team and later headed the business development and strategy division. She has worked with brands such as Loreal, P&G, SAB Miller, Mahindra & Mahindra among others. She has been working on building DoyenOink Consulting from the ground up since 2019.

Digital transformation today has become a necessity for business continuity or risk mitigation in today’s environment, Bajaj said. “Today, 70% of Indian companies either have a digital transformation strategy or are working on one. Our goal is to empower organisations to adopt digital deep within their DNA and help them address business challenges to achieve organisational excellence, meet customer satisfaction and most importantly stay ahead of competition,” he added.

According to Kilachand, the new consulting firm’s depth of services has spanned from brand position, to operational excellence, all the way down to structuring the optimum sales channel mix. “2020 has been the year of accelerated digital adoption and we are confident that our expertise will be of immense value to our partners that are looking for deep and integrated solutions to address their unpredictable business challenges,” she elaborated.

