Zomato makes Simpl its preferred payment partner for its carnival ‘Zomaland’

Simpl has announced that it will be the preferred payment partner for Zomato’s carnival, ‘Zomaland’. Through this collaboration, the company claimed that people can use Simpl’s checkout network to book tickets for the carnival. Zomaland will kick off in Pune on November 5 and 6, and then continue across Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Carnivals are all about good times with friends and family, about enjoying incredible food and entertainment, Nitya Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Simpl, said. “Using Simpl, the user can book tickets to the Zomaland carnival. They can also shop from over 20,000 brands available on the Simpl network,” he added.

For Chaitanya Mathur, global head, Zomato Live, as a customer and digital-first platform, we always strive to create a world-class experience for all our users. With Simpl’s pioneering product, we offer our attendees a flexible and hassle-free way to experience the carnival and also empower our merchants.

