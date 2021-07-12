Zolo ropes in Rishi Sharma as chief marketing officer

Prior to Zolo, he was working with names such as the Aditya Birla Group, Liva and Kara

Zolo on Monday announced the appointment of Rishi Sharma as chief marketing officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s external and internal brand communication along with developing an overarching brand strategy for new vertical launches.

Sharma comes with over 20 years of marketing experience. Prior to Zolo, he was working with names such as the Aditya Birla Group, Liva and Kara. His previous stints include Samsung India Electronics and advertising agencies like McCann, Publicis, Euro RSCG (Havas) as a planner. “Sharma brings in new ideas and industry insights that will add to our existing strength. He will focus his attention on the Zolo community, consumer journey and expanding our customer base. With innovative ideas rooted in experience he will lead the marketing communication team towards setting a new bar in the industry,” Nikhil Sikri, CEO and co-founder, Zolo, said.

“Zolo has emerged as a trendsetter to redefine the way people live, work and play. In the last 12 months, the team has demonstrated unmatched integrity and credibility as they pivoted to meet the expectations and help their consumers cope with the new reality. I am looking forward to working with them to help build and consolidate their position in the industry as they expand to create new verticals in the sector,” Sharma added.

Zolo is a co-living brand, founded in 2015, with the aim to redefine the living experience in India. The company offers living solutions through ready-to-move-in rented rooms/beds that offer various amenities via an integrated app-based technology platform. Zolo pioneered the co-living and student housing space in 2015 and currently has 40,000 beds live under the platform in over 485 properties in 10 cities.

The company is backed by Investcorp, Nexus Ventures Partners, IDFC Alternatives, Trifecta Capital and Mirae Assets. In the last round of Series C funding in July 2020, the team raised $56 million making it a total of $90 million raised to date.

