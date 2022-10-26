Zoho commerce will integrate with ONDC for sellers to reach a wider audience

Zoho corporation has announced that its unified platform, Zoho commerce will integrate with the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) as a technology service provider to help customers adopt and leverage the open network to reach a wider audience. As per the company, buyers will benefit from free access to a broader range of products and seller stores through a single application of their choice. Hence, the sellers will be influenced by the biases of private marketplace players, the company claimed.

With a robust platform like Zoho Commerce, retailers can quickly create online stores and establish their presence on ONDC, Anand Nergunam, vice president, revenue growth, Zoho Corp, said. “Our vision is to help businesses of all sizes and across categories to capitalise on the huge potential of e-commerce by supporting them with easy-to-use tools, covering the entire spectrum of commerce, from discovery to the collection, at an affordable price,” he added.

As per the company, recent reports state that India’s e-commerce market is expected to reach $120 billion by 2026, from $38 billion in 2021. To be a seller on ONDC, the company added that even small businesses will need to have an online storefront. According to the company, Zoho will onboard other products from its portfolio, such as Zoho Books and Zoho Inventory, in order to enhance the e-commerce ecosystem in the country.

