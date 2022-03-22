Zocket raises $3 million in seed round funding

The funding was led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC

SaaS platform Zocket has raised $ 3 million in its seed round of funding. The funding was led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC. The platform aims to use the proceeds to expand its product offering, improve brand building, bolster its team and launch its full-fledged AdTech solution to the small and medium businesses (SMB).

Zocket enables SMBs to promote their offerings in less than 30 seconds across multiple digital platforms. Their proprietary tech stack combines 150 variables to generate the ad copy, visual design, and platform for any SMB. The algorithm generates a real-time visualisation of any business’ social profile based on business category, location, intended target audience profile, expected spend, and other such parameters.

Consumer-facing small businesses in India have been heavily reliant on online classifieds for digital discovery, Karthik Venkateswaran, co-founder and CEO, Zocket, said. “With social becoming the new identity, most businesses want to have their own online presence on Facebook, Instagram and other media. This is where Zocket comes in to help these small businesses instantly create their social presence and build their brand online,” he added.

“We believe the next big disruption in SMB tech adoption will be in the digital discovery layer as business owners move up the digital hierarchy stack. We are partnering with Zocket as they build an end-to-end tech platform for global SMBs that help these businesses generate instant content, publish across different platforms, and optimise ad spending for the highest ROI,” Vani Kola, managing director, Kalaari Capital, stated.

Zocket is envisioning to take their solution to the global SMBs and capture a large chunk of the $700 billion plus global ad spend market. There are over 400 million SMBs globally, and AdTech solutions will be at the cusp of digital disruption in all aspects for these businesses, the company said in a statement.

