Zivame rolls out a new brand campaign

Zivame has rolled out its new brand campaign that showcases the ease, comfort and convenience of shopping for intimate wear on Zivame.com. “The campaign not only conveys Zivame’s category expertise but also gives the assurance of being a platform that understands women like a friend, meeting her unique needs,” Lavanya, COO, Zivame, said. The new brand campaign has been conceptualised by the creative agency Leo Burnett.

The campaign has three films, each built on a consumer insight, the company claimed. The first film showcases how lack of variety in your lingerie restricts your outerwear choices and offers the simple solution of unearthing a wide range of variety on zivame.com with over 50,000 styles and over 100 brands. The second film highlights the discomfort of wearing the wrong bra size and how it can lead to missed opportunities. With the Zivame Fitcode, one can find their right size and profile and get their perfect fit, the company said. Film three showcases the embarrassment and judgement a woman faces while shopping for this category and highlights how zivame.com gives them a private, comfortable and discreet shopping experience.

“The campaign addresses the common problems that women face while shopping for their intimate wear and how zivame.com simplifies and transforms this experience for consumers,” Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett, stated on the launch of the new brand campaign.

Zivame was founded in 2011 with the vision to facilitate women to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear and to make lingerie shopping personalised and convenient. Zivame claims to have over 100 retail stores and presence in over 2,500 partner stores across India. The brand offers lingerie, activewear, sleepwear, shapewear and more in over 15,000 exclusive designs and more than 100 sizes catering to women across all body types.

Also Read: Xaxis India launches programmatic media commerce solution, Discovery Commerce

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook