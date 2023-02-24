Zivame, an intimate wear brand, has launched a new initiative called Fit Pledge, with the goal of assisting 500,000 women throughout the country in discovering their correct size.

Despite the fact that intimate wear is still a sensitive topic in India, Zivame said that it is dedicated to breaking down taboos surrounding the category and helping women find solutions to common issues.

In India, around 80% of women do not know their correct size and suffer from uncomfortable intimate wear on a daily basis. Zivame’s Fit Pledge initiative aims to address this serious issue by encouraging women to visit Zivame stores and receive personalized consultations from Fit Advisors, who will not only help them find their correct size but also identify their breast profile and recommend suitable products, a statement from the company said.

Furthermore, social media influencers Kritika Khurana and Sayani Gupta have joined forces with the brand to promote this initiative.

“We obsess over the right fit – to us, it’s a mantra, a movement, a mission to help you discover what makes you feel confident inside out.” said Khatija Lokhandwala, head, marketing, Zivame.

