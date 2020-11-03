Zirca Digital Solutions inks partnership with Aqilliz

Zirca will leverage three core technologies in blockchain, differential privacy, and federated discovery with data provenance to its domestic and global customer base

Digital solutions provider Zirca Digital Solutions has partnered with Singapore-based Blockchain solutions provider Aqilliz to offer audience targeting with greater personalisation and privacy compliance. Zirca will do this by integrating Aqilliz’s technology into its products, thus adding even greater value to its offerings.

Through this partnership, Zirca will offer Aqilliz’s suite of solutions leveraging three core technologies in blockchain, differential privacy, and federated discovery with data provenance to its domestic and global customer base.

At Zirca, our goal has always been to generate value for our clients by creating and executing the best campaigns, Neena Dasgupta, CEO and director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said. “With this association, we aim to offer smarter solutions to our partners and enable deeper connections and engagement with their audiences. We are confident that through our collaborative approach we will create and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to brands,” she added further.

According to Karan Gupta, managing director, Zirca, the partnership with Aqilliz will enable the company to meet the challenges of the new era of digital advertising. “Together, we look forward to creating some path-breaking campaigns,” he said.

As per Gowthaman Ragothaman, CEO, Aqilliz, there is an ever-growing emphasis on data-driven advertising while at the same time regulators are increasingly scrutinising brands when it comes to data compliance. “More than ever, brands need to better abide by a fragmented ecosystem of privacy frameworks while still delivering ads with maximum relevance and context to the consumer. With contextual marketing offering a far more customer-centric approach to audience targeting, this partnership with Zirca will enable far greater standards of personalisation with privacy in mind,” he stated on the association.

Read Also: Twitter launches ArtHouse to support brands to create engaging Twitter-first content

Read Also: Tata Water Plus ropes in Tilt Brand Solutions as strategic and creative partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook