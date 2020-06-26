Zirca Digital Solutions appoints Vamsi Krishna Sankarayogi as head of technology and solutions

He will report to Neena Dasgupta, CEO and director of Zirca Solutions

Digital solutions provider Zirca Digital Solutions has appointed Vamsi Krishna Sankarayogi as head of technology and solutions. In his new role, Sankarayogi will lead the development and management of Zirca’s bouquet of solutions. He will play a critical role in expanding the business across markets and bringing scale through the integration of digital, television, print, etc.

With an experience of more than 24 years in financial, advertising and marketing technologies, Sankarayogi’s expertise includes cloud computing, machine learning, data science, business intelligence, service oriented architecture, low latency and hybrid computing, blockchain technology and digital business transformation. He was associated with a telecom, advertising technology and big data start-up in Bengaluru as its chief technology officer. He has also worked as head of engineering at Unmetric Technologies; as senior director at Volante Technologies; technical director at Information Builders Inc and at Tata Consultancy Services.

Prior to joining Zirca Digital Solutions, Sankarayogi was the vice president- global technologies at Zeta Global Inc. At Zirca, he will report to Neena Dasgupta, CEO and director of Zirca Solutions. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise and insights to expand in the product space and in global markets,” Dasgupta added on the appointment.

According to Karan Gupta, managing director, Zirca, Vamsi has the right credentials to take Zirca to new heights. “We wish him the best and look forward to working with him,” he added.

Zirca is a digital solutions provider offering services in the areas of content and brand solutions, representation and platforms to brands across industries and in key markets across India and South-East Asia. The agency has worked with several companies such as The Economist, Fast Company, Inc.com, Mail Online, and Microsoft in India among others.

