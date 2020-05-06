‘Zindagi Rahe Open’ despite lockdown, says Axis Bank in new ad film

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

Banking and financial services company Axis Bank has launched a new campaign ‘Zindagi Open Rahe’ highlighting the support of bankers in enabling the continuity of operations in the households today. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the film showcases how the bank continues to remain operational despite the nationwide lockdown in the face of a global health crisis.

According to Asha Kharga, group CMO, Axis Bank, this campaign reflects Axis Bank’s brand philosophy, keeping it open, both physically and virtually. “Through a nationwide lockdown which required backend and on-ground services to be functional at consistent levels. Activities like payments, money transfers, running branches, providing paper rolls to merchants for card payments, loading cash in the ATMs, or making banking accessible in the remotest areas during a pandemic is possible only due to bankers’ selfless service and their unwavering resolve,” she added.

The digital film was shot by the employees of the bank across the globe and has been launched across the social media platforms of the bank. “The film, conceived by Joshua Thomas, Katya Mohan and Prathamesh Gharat is an expression of the pride that Axis Bank feels in being part of the banking fraternity. Which finds itself at the economic frontline, facing challenges it has never faced before and showing us every day, that it is equal to the task,” Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said.

Earlier this year, the bank spelt out its new brand philosophy ‘Open’ that was conceived by Lowe Lintas in partnership with its stakeholders. The philosophy of the bank ‘Open’ was backed by a visible service transformation using technology seamlessly integrated with a human touch.

