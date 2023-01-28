Zigly rolls out #NoCompromise brand campaign

Pet-care brand Zigly has rolled out its #NoCompromise brand campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to spread a message among pet parents to not compromise in delivering quality pet care services to ensure the well-being and happiness of pets. According to the company, the brand campaign has been launched across social media, YouTube, radio, My Gate app, out-of-home (OOH) and at its experience centres. It features four films, where one is scheduled for a launch every week.

Pet parents always want the best for their furry children, but good quality pet care products and services can be difficult to find, Ambarish Sikarwar, business head, Zigly, said. “We’re continuously expanding our product line to be able to offer even more solutions for pet parents. For Zigly, this campaign is a commitment to not compromise on what’s best for your pets,” he added.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtPxxAvb_CY

“We have come to a point in our lives where we no longer want to settle for anything less than the best. This change in consumer behaviour has also been observed among pet parents who now prefer to take their pets to brands that offer a variety of options and high-quality products and services,” Pankaj Poddar, group CEO, Cosmo First, stated. “Through our campaign #NoCompromise, we aim to inspire and educate people on quality pet care,” he highlighted.

