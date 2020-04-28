ZEUX Innovation partners with Discovery India to design Discovery+ app

ZEUX re-imagined the content categorisation approach for Discovery+ and created several content buckets

ZEUX Innovation has partnered with Discovery India to design the Discovery+ app. Launched on March 18, 2020, the Discovery+ app has already garnered rave reviews across major app stores for its content and user experience. ZEUX designed the Discovery+ app with an end objective to deliver a best-in-class and differentiated over-the-top (OTT) experience.

The app offers ‘Shorts’ feature which was crafted specifically to enhance engagement for the new-age generation. Shorts brought snackable non-fiction content and infinite scrolling to offer a unique engagement strategy for Discovery+. ZEUS also eased sharing experience by seamlessly integrating user’s most preferred sharing channel (WhatsApp) into the app interface.

The iterative work, completed over several months, has paid rich dividends for the platform as expressed by the umpteen user reviews that have highlighted the rich yet simple to navigate UI and UX of Discovery Plus, Issac John, business head, Discovery India said. “As a product, our team was very conscious of solving barriers for user adoption in a cluttered OTT market like India. The various research and design workshops that ZEUX led for us, placed user motivations at the heart for solving these barriers,” he added.

For Saurabh Gupta, co-founder, ZEUX Innovation, the company leveraged the science of human performance and persuasion design to craft an OTT experience that is a perfect balance between delivering specific business outcomes, addressing diverse user needs and effectively managing technology considerations. “Client support was the key factor in transforming our thoughts into reality. The fact that the Discovery team supported our thought process and empowered us to think laterally, led to a seamless delivery from our end,” Hemal Gathani, co-founder, ZEUX Innovation, stated.

ZEUX conducted foundational research with target users across India to ascertain Discovery’s app consolidated strategy. Other insights gathered regarding content preferences, subscription models, pricing, among others, also helped establish a clear app strategy and laid down a solid foundation for the design effort. Additionally, ZEUX re-imagined the content categorisation approach for Discovery+ and created several content buckets.

