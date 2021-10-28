ZestMoney launches its first brand commercial campaign

As part of the campaign, ZestMoney has unveiled two films

ZestMoney has launched its first-ever brand commercial campaign featuring stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian. With this campaign, ZestMoney wants to drive awareness and understanding about buy now, pay later (BNPL ) and the all-digital offerings by Zest. As part of the ‘Zest Now, Pay Later’ campaign, ZestMoney has unveiled two films and it will roll out more films in the coming months.

According to Lizzie Chapman, CEO and co-founder, ZestMoney, the narrative of their new brand campaign hinges on accessibility, convenience, and trust. Chapman is of the view that BNPL is an effective way to enable financial freedom to millions of people. The company is focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of Indians by combining the convenience of payments with an absolute focus on transparency of the offering, Chapman said.

“This is something we will always obsess about even as we add lakhs of new customers every month. Through this campaign, we aim to spread awareness about ZestMoney and inform consumers on how they can smartly plan their finances by choosing an option that offers transparency, digital experience and flexibility to shop across online and offline stores,” Chapman added.

The campaign was conceptualised by an independent team comprising Vijay Joseph, creative lead, ZestMoney and Deepaika Chandrasekaran, founder, Cock-A-Doodle films. ZestMoney claims to have 12 million registered users across the country. It has a network of merchants with several online partners including e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Yatra among others.

“All of us growing up in middle class families will relate to agonising over expenses, especially the spikes during festive or vacation times. Zest believes that deserving people should not agonise over these things. It should be easy and that’s the underlying message that this fun series wanted to give out. Also, as a responsible player we believe transparency around repayment terms and the pay later process is integral to the offering and this is a huge competitive edge for us in the market,” Aishvarya Murali, marketing head, ZestMoney, said.

Read Also: Glance signs partnership with Realme to provide lock screen content

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook