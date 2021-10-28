ZestMoney launches its first brand commercial campaign

With this campaign, ZestMoney wants to drive awareness about buy now, pay later offering
ZestMoney has launched its first-ever brand commercial campaign featuring stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian. With this campaign, ZestMoney wants to drive awareness and understanding about buy now, pay later (BNPL ) and the all-digital offerings by Zest. As part of the ‘Zest Now, Pay Later’ campaign, ZestMoney has unveiled two films and it will roll out more films in the coming months.
According to Lizzie Chapman, CEO and co-founder, ZestMoney, the narrative of their new brand campaign hinges on accessibility, convenience, and trust. Chapman is of the view that BNPL is an effective way to enable financial freedom to millions of people. The company is focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of Indians by combining the convenience of payments with an absolute focus on transparency of the offering, Chapman said.
“This is something we will always obsess about even as we add lakhs of new customers every month. Through this campaign, we aim to spread awareness about ZestMoney and inform consumers on how they can smartly plan their finances by choosing an option that offers transparency, digital experience and flexibility to shop across online and offline stores,” Chapman added.
The campaign was conceptualised by an independent team comprising Vijay Joseph, creative lead, ZestMoney and Deepaika Chandrasekaran, founder, Cock-A-Doodle films. ZestMoney claims to have 12 million registered users across the country. It has a network of merchants with several online partners including e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Yatra among others.
“All of us growing up in middle class families will relate to agonising over expenses, especially the spikes during festive or vacation times. Zest believes that deserving people should not agonise over these things. It should be easy and that’s the underlying message that this fun series wanted to give out. Also, as a responsible player we believe transparency around repayment terms and the pay later process is integral to the offering and this is a huge competitive edge for us in the market,” Aishvarya Murali, marketing head, ZestMoney, said.
Read Also: Glance signs partnership with Realme to provide lock screen content
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.