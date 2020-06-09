Zero Gravity Communications wins multiple new business accounts

Zero Gravity Communications offers strategy, branding, advertising and digital solutions to companies

Integrated communication marketing consultancy Zero Gravity Communications (ZGC) has bagged the digital mandate of five clients amid the covid-19 lockdown. The development has been announced following its discussion with various brands to redefine their strategy through tangible and tech-driven solutions of five brands- Roastea, Clear Water, Jivraj 9, Asia NEI from the CK Birla Group, and Ashwika Warehousing.

According to Khushboo Sharma, founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications,

the initial focus of the company post lockdown implementation was to hold the fort to existing clients through prompt and creative solutions and open dialogue on realigning their brand communication strategies. “Since then, we have come a long way to getting new brands on board and exploring uncharted territories in content, digital and communication via backward integration with the changes that pandemic has brought forth,”she added further.

FMCG company Jivraj9, which has entrusted it’s digital mandate to ZGC claims that the consultancy is equipped with an understanding of the latest technology and ably understands how to subtly push the brand towards consumers in a way that interests the user without it seeming forceful. “We look forward to the association with the company and taking our brand to the global level,” Rushabh Shah, executive director, Jivraj9, added.

As for Nayan Shah, founder, Clearwater, ZGC has a better understanding on deployment of budget, overview on the right social media platform, as well as result oriented. “The company has a realistic approach and understanding of the needs of business depending on the stage it is operating in.”

Founded in 2014, Zero Gravity Communications is a 360 degree strategy, branding, advertising and digital solutions company. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Abhivyakti, Kasheeshk, Savory, KK Jewels, Aathmika Fashion among others.

Read Also: Affle to acquire Singapore-based app discovery platform Appnext

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook