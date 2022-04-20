Zero Gravity Communications wins full-service mandate of Qutone

Zero Gravity Communications has bagged the full service mandate of ceramics brand Qutone. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for brand strategy, overall communications and advertising duties of the brand.

The pioneer in tile innovations, Qutone Ceramics, gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase our capabilities in this category, Khushboo Solanki Sharma, founder, Zero Gravity Communications, said. “From the pitching process onwards, we have taken a very different approach toward how we aim to handle this mandate. Looking forward to working with the Qutone team,” she added.

As per the company, Qutone ceramics has established itself as a major player in the ceramic manufacturing industry and has become a trendsetter through several high-tech innovations.

For Rajeev Adlakha, managing director, Qutone, by collaborating with Zero Gravity Communications, the company aims to take steps towards building a strong brand communication strategy. “We are looking to adopt an integrated approach that helps strengthen the Qutone brand with consumers and partners. I am looking forward to this growth phase of the brand with the Zero Gravity Communications team,” he stated.

Founded in 2014, Zero Gravity communications is a full-service advertising agency. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It recently gained the full-service mandate for Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Goyal & Company, Jivraj9, Nutritual by Gujarat Terce Laboratories ltd, MyByk, Snac Atac, Astral Adhesives, KP Sanghvi, Geo Fresh, Shoonyakar and many more. The company offers services such as branding, consulting, advertising, digital and web design, to its clients.

