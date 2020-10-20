Zero Gravity Communications bags the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure

The centre aims to leverage the agency’s approach in shaping a brand identity with a sound recall across platforms

Integrated communication marketing consultancy Zero Gravity Communications has won the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure- India’s Naturopathy and holistic healthcare centre. As part of this mandate, the consultancy will handle creative and content duties in social media marketing, SEO and digital PR.

We have chosen Zero Gravity Communications as we share their vision of disrupting the digital landscape and reinforcing our unique value proposition through a personalized digital strategy, Jayant Bokadia, CEO, Nimba Nature Cure, said. “Their 360 degree marketing approach will be crucial in shaping a brand identity with a sound recall across platforms,” he added further on the association with the agency.

As per the agency, this development is the seventh addition to Zero Gravity Communications’ portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic after onboarding five new clients- Roastea, Clear Water, Jivraj 9, NEI from the CK Birla Group, Imbue and Troikaa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Khushboo Sharma, founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications, with a vision to inspire people to live a healthier, longer and better life by adhering to a natural lifestyle, Nimba aims to disrupt the healthcare space through its array of offerings. “We, at Zero Gravity Communications, are committed to realizing their vision through out-of-the-box creativity, customized and a multipronged strategy and seamless execution,” she stated.

Founded in 2014, Zero Gravity Communications is a strategic branding and creative advertising agency offering services across marketing consultancy, advertising, branding ideas and digital solutions across all platforms like print, outdoor, web, digital media, and audio-visuals. The company counts Goyal & Co, Mybyk, Indira IVF, Astral Adhesives, Snacatac among others as its clientele.

