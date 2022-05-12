Zepto rolls out a new campaign this IPL

Zepto has launched its new campaign. It highlights the idea that time is seen as an expandable commodity in India. The campaign has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi and Saatchi.

Through Zepto’s on-time delivery promise and at the back of its tech, the company strives to let its consumers know that the company values their time, Amritansu Nanda, chief marketing officer, Zepto, said. “This campaign, featuring the pop-culture voices of the country, brings alive our proposition of quick delivery and strikes the right chord with our core target group (TG) through relatable entertainment. It is also a milestone in our journey towards becoming synonymous with quick-commerce in India,” he added.

The campaign shows the idea of stretchable time using three singers to highlight the point. Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan and Usha Uthup are cast in different roles where they stretch time in their own musical style. And so make the case for Zepto, and its on-time delivery promise.

For Kartik Smetacek, Jt NCD, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, clients get the work they deserve, and Zepto is case in point. “From scripting these, to presenting them, to producing them, working on the campaign was an experience, with agency and client working as one team committed to the end product. I think the results speak for themselves,” he stated.

Zepto is an instant grocery startup, founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. Headquartered in Mumbai, the platform is powered by KiranaKart Technologies Private Limited. Zepto delivers in India across Bangalore, Chennai, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Ghaziabad.

