Zepth appoints Yaap as creative and digital agency

Digital content company Yaap has won the mandate for the global construction software company Zepth, and will be tasked with expanding and building its digital presence and communications. This will include brand and communication development across social media and digital media channels and other key touchpoints. Zepth is rapidly expanding across different geographies around the globe with a strong presence in the Middle East and South Asia.

We’re excited to have set out on this journey with Yaap as our creative and digital partners. As an organisation Zepth is on a mission to radically change the world of construction software as a whole through disruptive innovation. Yaap is going to play a crucial role in helping us pave the way towards this goal with their creative and digital expertise, Prasoon Shrivastava, founder and CEO, Zepth, said on the association with the digital agency.

“Our goal with Zepth is to help them become one of the foremost construction management software in the world. The journey of interacting with the Zepth team has been really exciting so far. It’s great to work with a team that shares the same passion towards great creative work as us and we’re looking forward to some interesting work to come from this partnership,” Manan Kapur, partner, Yaap, said.

Yaap is a new-age, specialised content company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver high quality creative solutions. Yaap has a presence in six cities across three different countries and has worked with likes of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Visit Dubai, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), SBI Cards and Tata AIA among others.

