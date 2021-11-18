Zeotap launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

In purchasing Zeotap’s CDP on Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud customers will also benefit from consolidated billing, as Zeotap fees will appear directly on customers' Google Cloud invoices.

Zeotap on Thursday announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. The new partnership means that Google Cloud customers can now offset their Zeotap platform subscription costs against their Google Cloud spending commitments, meaning that they can onboard Zeotap at no additional cost to their budget, the platform said in a statement.

According to the company, for companies seeking to onboard a Customer Data Platform, the new Zeotap listing on Google Cloud Marketplace not only presents a significant cost saving through offset billing, but offers a more frictionless procurement process to speed up time-to-value. In purchasing Zeotap’s CDP on Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud customers will also benefit from consolidated billing, as Zeotap fees will appear directly on customers’ Google Cloud invoices.

We are excited to be joining Google Cloud Marketplace and to take this opportunity to make it faster, easier and more affordable for marketers to realise the value of their customer data, Projjol Banerjea, co-founder and chief product officer of Zeotap, said. “We look forward to working with the Google Cloud team to introduce our CDP to even more brands across the world,” Banerjea added further on the launch.

Zeotap is a customer data platform that empowers brands to unify, enhance and activate customer data in a cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. The company claims that it works with over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands, including names such as P&G, Nestlé and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative.

