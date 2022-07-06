Zenith India bags media mandate of Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes has appointed Zenith India, the ROI agency of Publicis Groupe as its media agency on record (AOR). Zenith won this business in a competitive and comprehensive multi-agency pitch process which began in February this year and saw leading groups participate. As per the mandate, Zenith will handle the entire gamut of integrated media-planning, buying and implementation, which includes performance marketing, digital, SEO, commerce, data, technology, analytics, and insight transformation (DTAI) initiatives for Eureka Forbes. The scope of work will focus on driving business growth and media engagement for the brand in a dynamic, ever-shifting technology landscape.

Zenith has an ROI-focused approach, delivering on real outcomes and measurable results and through differentiated thinking, diverse capabilities and data and analytics skills, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India, said. “Zenith through its strong integrated approach and data driven decision-making will help accelerate business growth and help them stay true to their brand mission and purpose. We look forward to partnering the brand on its expansion plans and helping them lead and excel in an era of new consumer and market realities,” he added.

As per the company, Zenith won this business on the back of its integrated, differentiated approach to planning and suite of proprietary multi-channel tools.

“With dynamic consumer media habits and extensive multi-media fragmentation, our partnership with Zenith will help us maximise effective reach amongst relevant target audiences. We are confident that our partnership with Zenith will further fuel brand growth and drive business metrics,” Sameer Wanchoo CMO, Eureka Forbes India, stated.

