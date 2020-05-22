Zendesk strengthens APAC leadership; appoints Wendy Johnstone and Gari Johnson

Left to right:

Wendy Johnstone and Gari Johnson

CRM company Zendesk has strengthened its regional leadership by bringing Wendy Johnstone and Gari Johnson on board to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. As per the latest financial results (Q1 2020) of the company, the APAC region accounts for more than 10% of the company’s global business with over 24,000 customers.

Wendy Johnstone joins Zendesk as the company’s first regional chief operating officer. In her new role, she will spearhead go-to-market strategies and operations for APAC and report into global chief operating officer Tom Keiser. With over 25 years of experience, Johnstone has experience in numerous senior marketing and operations roles across companies including Salesforce, EMC, IBM, and Microsoft.

Gari Johnson joins the company as senior vice president, sales, Asia Pacific. In his new role, he will drive the company’s growth strategy and expand its customer base in the region. Previously at Salesforce, Johnson’s experience spans more than 30 years in sales, operations and marketing roles at Oracle, Intralinks and IBM, among others. Based in Sydney, Johnson will report into Norman Gennaro, president, worldwide sales.

Together, Johnstone and Johnson are tasked to steer the APAC business through these unique times in an effort to support Zendesk’s long-term goal of becoming a multibillion-dollar revenue company.

Zendesk is a service-first CRM company that builds support, sales, and customer engagement software designed to foster better customer relationships. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk serves more than 150,000 customers across hundreds of industries in over 30 languages.

