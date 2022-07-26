ZEE’s Punit Goenka awarded Game Changer of the Year at the IAA Leadership Awards

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) was conferred with the Game-Changer of the Year award at the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) Leadership Awards held in Mumbai. “This is not only an encouragement, but a firm testament that we have indeed been taking the right steps and marching ahead. This win belongs to every member of the ZEE family who has consistently strived to achieve success and generate higher value for all our stakeholders,” Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said.

As per the company, Goenka was awarded the honour for his invaluable contribution towards the growth of the media and entertainment sector. Furthermore, Goenka has also been credited for scripting the success story of ZEE in a year that tested the resilience and agility of businesses across sectors.

As the MD and CEO of ZEE, Goenka has been successful in enhancing the company’s performance and driving the business towards its set goals by not just creating quality entertainment content, but also by bringing about a positive change across the society, the company claims. His futuristic vision and sharp acumen in the media domain has enabled ZEE to become the frontrunner in the entertainment sector, leading the company to achieve a global stature today.

Under his able leadership, ZEE claims to have successfully expanded into international markets, with a presence across 190 countries, and its reach to over 1.3 billion viewers today across consumption platforms.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is one of the leading content companies that offer entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global media and entertainment companies across genres, languages, and integrated content platforms.

