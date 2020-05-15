ZEE’s #ExtraordinaryFamilies campaign highlights the togetherness of families amid lockdown

The film highlights families sharing responsibilities, discovering family members better and spending time together over collective entertainment amid lockdown

At a time when families are spending more time at home together than ever, ZEE has launched a new campaign on Family Day showcasing how the current pandemic has brought in togetherness among the members of families. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the film highlights families sharing responsibilities, discovering family members better and spending time together over collective entertainment amid lockdown.

“India might be in an unprecedented lockdown but even tough times like these are being batted by the rock-solid support and solidarity that families provide. To reinforce the power of this unit which can together brave crisis of any proportion and encourage families to stay together in these times, ZEE has partnered with Lowe Lintas to drive home a message of positivity with a #FilmFromHome on the occasion of Family Day,” ZEE said in an official statement.

Our consumers always tell us about their families being the backbone that help them come out stronger no matter how daunting the world outside might seem, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said. “As a medium with the capacity to influence attitudes and the mood of the nation, we hope that this campaign strengthens the bonds further within #ExtraordinaryFamilies that have come closer and are emerging stronger.”

The campaign follows the route of its earlier campaign #HumAndarCoronaBahar where ZEE used shoes as a metaphor for different family members. In this film different household elements are used to represent family members. According to Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, tough times not only test bonds they make them stronger too. “Families had never been physically and emotionally closer than in these testing times. Zee acknowledges this coming together and becoming stronger together,” he added.

