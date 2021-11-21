ZEEL unveils the second edition of #TVIsFamily campaign

ZEEL has started this campaign on 19 November

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has rolled out the second edition of #TVIsFamily campaign for World Television Day. The campaign aims to personify television and focuses on the important role it plays in every family. In the latest edition, the broadcaster has introduced peers of the television set – radio, mobile phone, laptop, cinema etc. While the campaign acknowledges the growing influence of other gadgets in users’ life for consuming content, it highlights that 765 million people across the country still spend 903 billion minutes watching TV every week.

“TV has been the most trusted and preferred medium reaching 200 million households for decades now. We are delighted to roll out another edition of the #TVIsFamily campaign this year, wherein we have tried to bring to life the emotional connection that audiences have with television. Last year, the ad film received a phenomenal response from viewers who related to the bond they share with television,” Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, content business, ZEEL, said.

The introduction of television has been truly transformative and progressive for the global entertainment industry, Mahadev noted. According to him, television has provided a huge platform to creators, artists, and others by being an effective medium of taking their work to every household across the globe. “With more and more mediums of entertainment and information emerging in the past few years, we wanted to bring to the fore how television will always have an undeniable chord with the viewers for generations to come,” he added further.

ZEEL has started this campaign on 19 November. The network is building digital walls on its social media properties, sharing pictures of families recognising television as an integral part of their lives. In addition, the digital wall also includes the star cast from some of ZEE’s shows such as ZEE TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and ZEE Bangla’s Hruta to ZEE Keralam’s Neeyum Njanum and ZEE Telugu’s Rowdy Gari Pellam.

