ZEEL brings Piyush Pandey on board as an independent director

Zee Entertainment Limited (ZEEL) has appointed advertising doyen Piyush Pandey as an independent director. According to the media company, Pandey’s appointment was based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and will be effective from March 24, 2020. In his new role, Pandey will help in providing strategic guidance to ZEEL for creativity and content creation. “In the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, the company will be able to draw on his rich experience in the realm of advertising,” ZEE said in a statement.

With over 37 years of experience in advertising, Piyush Pandey is currently the global chief creative officer and executive chairman and whole time director, India, of advertising agency, Ogilvy. Additionally, he is a member on the Board of Directors of DB Corp Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Eighty Two Point Five Communications Private Limited, Quintessentially Lifestyle Services (India) Private Limited and Brand David Communications Private Limited. As an independent director on the Board of DB Corp Limited he has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee.

According to Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO, ZEEL, Pandey’s appointment is in line with the company’s commitment to strengthen the board of directors and his acumen and creative approach will be valuable in driving the company to its desired goals. “Piyush Pandey’s creative work has directly touched our hearts. In line with our commitment to further strengthen the Board, we aim to move swiftly with the help of our consultant to appoint additional directors with diverse experience,” he added.

“Content creation as a process aims at multiple platforms in today’s era and I aim to contribute to ZEE’s journey of entertaining the world,” Pandey said in a statement.

Additionally, the ZEE Board also accepted the resignations of Aparajita Jain and Surender Singh.

