ZEEL appoints Aamod Gupte as legal head

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has appointed Aamod Gupte as legal head, ZEE5, Zee Music Company, EVPL and international business. Based out of Mumbai, Gupte will report to the general counsel and chief legal officer. Prior to ZEE, Gupte was working for Eros International Media Limited as group general counsel.

With over 28 years of experience in legal, regulatory, M&A, and compliance, Gupte has worked across all forms of media and technologies including motion pictures, television broadcasting and distribution, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, digital and telecom platforms, internet, mobile, music, FM radio, events, retail and print. Aamod Gupte specialises in strategic legal and commercial advice and structuring of transactions, especially entertainment, overseeing contract drafting, international transactions, joint venture and litigation.

Gupte started his career in UTV in 1994 and worked there for three years. In 1997, he started working for Times Television Network- the entertainment business of the Times of India Group, where he worked for over 15 years. He also worked for Indiacast Media Distribution Private Limited.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is one of the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms. With its new brand ideology and purpose – “Extraordinary Together”, ZEEL aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary. ZEEL is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. It has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses one of the largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEEL has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events.

