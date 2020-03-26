ZEE5 urges viewers to stay home and binge watch with #BeCalmBeEntertained initiative

As part of this initiative, ZEE5 will bring a slate of new original shows to be streamed across devices.

In the wake of fast-spreading coronavirus, which has forced the people to quarantine themselves, thereby increasing the consumption of digital content. Keeping this in mind, streaming platform ZEE5 has launched #BeCalmBeEntertained initiative to provide a dose of entertainment to all those who are confined to their home.

According to the over-the-top (OTT) platform, with shows putting their shoots on hold at present, the lack of newer episodes would leave a void for entertainment for the viewers, the company stated. “Today, the world is fighting a battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality of individuals, families having to be confined to their homes to be safe, is not an easy task. Social distancing is the need of the hour, however, the fact of being engaged, expressive and the need for entertainment is not going to go away. ZEE5 India realises the gloominess that the nation faces today and hence the need to boost the entertainment quotient,” the company stated.

For Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India, with this new initiative, the platform wants the audiences across the country to stay calm and enjoy responsibly by staying home whilst, catching up on their favourite shows/movies uninterrupted, across 12 languages on ZEE5.

New original content which will be available for free streaming are Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat – starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar; Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli; Baarish – featuring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi; and Ishq Aaj Kal, among others.

Founded in 2018, ZEE5 is the online video streaming OTT platform. The company has 12 navigational and featured languages across original features, live TV, catch up TV, lifestyle shows, children’s programmes, short series and plays with over 90 live TV channels and 1.25 lakh hours of viewing across the languages of English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.

