ZEE5 rolls out beta version of short video platform HiPi

HiPi promises to be a platform that will redefine content creation and curation.

ZEE5 has announced the Beta rollout of HiPi – the short video platform. Through this new platform users can create videos up to 90-seconds. A full-fledged release will be done in a phased manner with the Beta version for Android going live today, followed by the iOS version in the coming weeks.

HiPi revolutionizes the entertainment experience, by giving a universally accessible platform to unmask the latent talent present inside each of us, taking us from being a Fan to Fandom, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said. “HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world. A platform which will be the official Home of Entertainment and entertainers. As we go live today, HiPi takes ZEE5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India’s Entertainment Super-App,” he added.

For Rajneel Kumar, business head – expansion projects and head of products, ZEE5 India, the vision for HiPi stemmed from an idea to further grow ZEE5 as a one-stop destination for the new and dynamic India. “The framework of the platform has been created to encourage more creativity and engagement while also making sure that the security and safety of our users are never compromised. It is a platform truly made in India, made for India.”

HiPi has added various security features to make sure that safety is never compromised. With the entire framework made such, it is truly set to empower India by giving the audiences a platform where their talent will get the stage and reach; and even allow brands to discover and connect with a diverse set of audiences across the length and breadth of the country.

