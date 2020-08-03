ZEE5 registered 63.1 million monthly active users in March 2020: ‘The Inside Story’

As per the report, ZEE maintained its leadership position during Q4 FY20 as the largest entertainment network, with overall share of 19.25%

Online video streaming app ZEE5 registered 63.1 million monthly active users (MAU) in March 2020 with over 80 original shows and movies released by ZEE5, making it the largest producer of digital exclusive content in India, according to the Q4 edition of ‘The Inside Story’. The platform witnessed 13.3 million peak daily active users (DAU) on the back of 1.25 lakh hours of original content available across 12 languages in FY2020.

“FY 2019-20 has been witness to macro-economic headwinds and an unprecedented situation like the COVID-19 pandemic. At ZEE, our performance has demonstrated resilience through our relentless focus on creating quality content for our consumers. During these times of crisis, we have engaged closely with our consumers, which has served to strengthen our brand connect,” Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said.

As per the report, ZEE maintained its leadership position during Q4 FY20 as the largest entertainment network, with overall share of 19.25%, with its closest competitor trailing at 19.17%. During the period of lockdown, ZEE claims to have emerged as the leading movie network with a 23.1% share, as well as the leading Hindi Movies network with a 25.8% share, with a clear 2% lead over our next competitor. Moreover, in regional markets, ZEE’s movie channels occupied the top three spots in their respective markets. Meanwhile, movies genre maintained consistent levels of growth at nearly 60% above pre-COVID period, hitting a peak in week 13 at 77% above the pre-COVID period, accounting for 29% of the total TV consumption.

Additionally, ZEE Launched a number of initiatives such as #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak and #HumAndarCoronaBahar, which helped spread awareness about hygiene and caution. The company’s streaming platform, ZEE5 , rolled out #BeCalmBeEntertained initiative with an aim to introduce fresh content for the viewers. Under this initiative, ZEE5 added over 500 hours of content to the platform including eight original shows with multiple seasons, seven Hindi movies, Korean shows, among others.

As for Zee Music Company (ZMC), in Q4 FY20, the company acquired 50% of all new releases, making it the biggest acquirer of new Hindi films/songs. ZMC registered 28.1 billion views from April 1, 2019 to March 14, 2020; 6.3 billion views between January 1 and March 14, 2020, with albums such as Chhapaak, Shikara and Tu Bhi Royega ruling the mentions.

