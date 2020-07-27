ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Club to provide premium content for users

ZEE5 Club would be made available at Rs 365 a year

Video on demand service platform ZEE5 has announced the launch of ‘ZEE5 Club’, an OTT television entertainment pack aimed at providing access to the popular shows before being telecast on TV. According to the platform, this is in line with its commitment to democratise access to bespoke content for diverse Indian audiences across genres, languages and a spectrum of devices and would be made available at Rs 365 for a year.

“With ZEE5 Club, subscribers will be able to enjoy – engaging entertainment content without any intrusive ads and across devices. The launch of ZEE5 Club would enable millions of Indians to sample their favourite TV shows and OTT exclusives at their convenience at an affordable price. The Club Pack has been created keeping in mind the platform’s diverse user behaviour, regional preferences and viewership patterns,” the company said in a statement.

According to Rahul Maroli, senior vice president and head SVOD, ZEE5 India, democratising access for all Indians to their favourite entertainment content, at a value price, was brewing as an idea for the longest time. “With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience all at Rs 365 a year,” he added further on the launch.

Moreover, the company also said that some of Zee’s popular TV shows such as Kumum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya in Hindi, Sembaruthi in Tamil, Jothe Jotheyali in Kannada and Mazya Navryachi Bayko in Marathi and many more would be now available on ZEE5 Club before telecast on television making anytime a new prime time for consumers to catch up on their favourite shows.

