ZEE5 launches the second edition of ‘Live to Home’

Supermoon ‘Live to Home’ aims to encourage social distancing while keeping viewers positively engaged

With over 13,000 people infected by the Coronavirus and the central government’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, Zee Live’s intellectual platform Supermoon is bringing its second edition of ‘Live to home’. Supermoon ‘Live to Home’ aims to encourage social distancing while keeping viewers positively engaged and entertained. Enhancing the entertainment experience for users, the sets will be created to stream the content live.

For Swaroop Banerjee, COO and Business Head, ZEE LIVE, #StayAtHome has become a norm worldwide. “Supermoon Live To Home is our way of engaging our audiences in the lockdown period through some of the largest celebrities in fitness, mental health, nutrition, food and entertainment who have come together on this initiative by the ZEE Family,” he added. The platform was curated with an objective of bringing the leading entertainment acts from comedy, music and theatre to India. It will host shows in regards to fitness, food and entertainment.

“With the first edition of Zee Live’s Supermoon ‘Live to Home’ on ZEE5 being big success, we are confident that the second edition will further give our viewers a reason to stay indoors and catch-up on all the content from food to fitness on ZEE5,” Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India.

ZEE LIVE is the live entertainment and IP vertical of ZEEL which creates Live Original Content, on-ground IPs in culture, education, comedy and music, gaming, and kids. ZEE LIVE also has a branded original content division focused on client owned consumer properties. ZEE LIVE aims to take homegrown on-ground content overseas and collaborate with global producers to bring iconic live entertainment experiences home. Some of the flagship IPs of ZEE LIVE includes Arth – A Culture Fest, Baleno Wicked Weekends, Maruti Suzuki Zee Theatre, Zee Educare, and Supermoon.

