ZEE5 launches new digital campaign for Durga Puja

ZEE5 has launched #AamarPujoSobarPujo, a digital campaign for Durga Puja 2021. With this campaign, the over-the-top (OTT) platform wants to encourage entertainment seekers to celebrate togetherness through the platform. Additionally, the campaign pays tribute to health and service providers who work relentlessly throughout the festive season. In line with the campaign, the platform has announced a Bengali content-line up as well. ZEE5 will stream Puja special shows, and new movies every Friday this October.

“With inclusivity at the heart of the brand, this campaign brings forth the recognition of those who have selflessly contributed to the community through the good and the tough times both. With #AamarPujoSobarPujo, we want to bring entertainment home to everyone and have an inclusive occasion by delivering our Durgotsav specials hailing from the heartland of Bengal, extending the celebration across geographies and borders,” Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said.

The campaign features the natives immersed in festivity. It also shows several workers several workers such as police officers, cab drivers, sanitization workers, waiters keep on fulfilling their responsibilities even amid the hullaballoo of the festival. According to Kalra, this campaign will bring out togetherness and add more colour to the festival, making this welcome of Goddess Durga a special one.

ZEE5 claims to have over two lakhs hours of on-demand content and more than 100 live TV channels. The OTT platform offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has a line-up of over 50 theatricals and 40 plus web series in 2021. Currently, it has a library of over 140 originals, the platform said in a statement.

