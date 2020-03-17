ZEE5 launches ‘Main Mera Dekh Lungi’ campaign focussed at Indian women

The campaign will be driven through television and other mediums of promotions

The video on demand (VOD) platform ZEE5 has rolled out its new campaign ‘Main Mera Dekh Lungi’ to highlight its content offerings. The new campaign which aims to highlight convenient viewing has been launched on television and will be promoted across other mediums as well.

The television commercial (TVC) showcases a woman who essays the role of an Indian wife or the daughter-in-law and echoes the voice of a woman across India. The campaign highlights that Indian women have the right to elect her favourite entertainment TV show (Choice) and ease of viewing (Convenience), a ZEE5 India spokesperson said. “The name ‘Main mera dekh lungi’ for the campaign was creatively coined from the widely-used term across households. The TVC showcases how the app gives the woman, who is evolved and knows what content she wishes to watch, the freedom to watch her favourite shows, movies, among others, anytime, anywhere,” the spokesperson further added.

According to the platform, the campaign will be promoted through the use of transit mediums and follow static branding and audio announcements in Mumbai and Delhi Metro as well as the Mumbai’s local trains by using contextual imagery and headlines.The campaign will be a part of radio, social media and digital-branding and content marketing in Tier 2. With this campaign, the company looks to reduce the fight for the remote in single TV households.

Founded in 2018, ZEE5 is the online video streaming OTT platform. The company has 12 navigational and featured languages across original features, live TV, catch up TV, lifestyle shows, children’s programmes, short series and plays with over 90 live TV channels and 1.25 lakh hours of viewing across the languages of English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Read Also: MUBI signs 100 film content deal with Sony Pictures

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook