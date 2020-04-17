ZEE5 launches kids offering ZEE5 Kids

The service will offer a library spread across multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.

Video streaming service ZEE5 has launched a dedicated offering for children, ZEE5 Kids. With over 4000 hours of content across genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids, the platform will make this offering available to viewers for free. Further, ZEE5 Kids will also launch exclusive digitals like Gadget Guru, Guddu and Bapu in the coming weeks. The service will offer a library spread across multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.

According to Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India, ZEE5 Kids is a smart confluence of entertainment, designed to meet the learning needs in a child-safe environment. “The product is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a fun learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality and DIY shows to nursery rhymes in nine languages and across genres. The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms,” she added

ZEE5 Kids will host a mix of original and licensed content, with the latter coming from Lionsgate (known for John Wick, Hunger Games in adult fare) and animation outfit Cosmos Maya.

Further, the platform will also educate parents on the content slate, features and safety precautions through blogs, stories, challenges, and tutorials, it said. And it will host live chats with mental health experts, nutritionists, and life coaches on social media to offer advice to parents to take care of their kids.

